Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ETD opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $733.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,715,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 281,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 161,158 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

