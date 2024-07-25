Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 124,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.