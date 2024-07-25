Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Trading Down 8.7%

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 2,053,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,293,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £10.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Europa Oil & Gas

In other news, insider Will Holland purchased 1,130,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £11,300.16 ($14,614.80). Insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

