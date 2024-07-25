Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Major Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc Purchases 6,680 Shares of Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $219,170.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 611,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,071,812.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pl Capital Advisors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 7,800 shares of Evans Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $202,488.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 300 shares of Evans Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,695.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 21,061 shares of Evans Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Pl Capital Advisors, Llc bought 2,776 shares of Evans Bancorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,034.00.

Evans Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $180.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Evans Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

