Evercore ISI Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $365.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 76.02% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.