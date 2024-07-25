Everi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,801 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 751% compared to the typical volume of 329 call options.

Everi Stock Performance

Everi stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $734.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,399.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Everi news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,399.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,043 shares of company stock worth $1,073,022. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $6,051,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $5,781,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Everi by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,094,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 387,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

