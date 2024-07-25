Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,584,000 after buying an additional 4,073,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $43,759,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,400 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 315,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,492,000 after purchasing an additional 274,288 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health Stock Up 2.2 %

EVH stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

