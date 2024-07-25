Expedia Group, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $26.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the online travel company will earn $26.13 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $128.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $131.79. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

