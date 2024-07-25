Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.42.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $161.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $171.46.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

