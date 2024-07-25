Eyenovia’s (EYEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eyenovia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,340.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eyenovia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 360,924 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Eyenovia by 1,444.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 205,390 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

