Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$2,000.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$1,950.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,200.00 to C$1,275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,829.17.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FFH opened at C$1,592.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$1,005.63 and a 12 month high of C$1,624.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1,552.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1,476.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$41.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$55.05 by C($13.51). The company had revenue of C$10.36 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.26%. Analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 181.6334895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00. In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,136.00, for a total transaction of C$498,704.00. Also, Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 138 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,556.03, for a total transaction of C$214,732.28. Insiders sold a total of 2,934 shares of company stock worth $4,168,909 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

