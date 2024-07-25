Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $107.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.44. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

