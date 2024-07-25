Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1,835.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 60.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.8 %

FERG opened at $208.34 on Thursday. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $147.62 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

