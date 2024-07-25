Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $945.00

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 945 ($12.22) and last traded at GBX 945.50 ($12.23), with a volume of 33947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 955.50 ($12.36).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.18) to GBX 2,650 ($34.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.69) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 0.1 %

About Fevertree Drinks

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,067.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,083.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,350.00, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

