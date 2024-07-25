Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FSZ. TD Securities upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$734.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.75.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 145.76%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

