Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) vs. Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Head to Head Review

Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Asset Management $4.06 billion 4.49 $451.00 million $1.08 38.06

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fifth Street Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Asset Management 1 4 4 1 2.50

Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $42.32, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Street Asset Management and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Street Asset Management N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Asset Management 49.36% 98.98% 67.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fifth Street Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 992.9%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

