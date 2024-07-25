Fifth Third Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.37. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $41.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

