Financial Analysis: Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) & Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) and Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remark has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and Remark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antelope Enterprise $72.10 million 0.18 -$2.03 million N/A N/A Remark $5.81 million 0.95 -$29.15 million ($1.57) -0.07

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Antelope Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Remark.

8.5% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Antelope Enterprise and Remark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A Remark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Antelope Enterprise and Remark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A Remark -877.52% N/A -304.85%

Summary

Antelope Enterprise beats Remark on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antelope Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

About Remark

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services. It serves retail, construction, public safety, workplace safety, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.