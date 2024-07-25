Financial Comparison: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) vs. FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $1.14 billion 4.37 $222.93 million $1.75 25.01 FinWise Bancorp $85.61 million 1.77 $17.46 million $1.29 9.21

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 15.15% 6.06% 0.66% FinWise Bancorp 18.63% 10.99% 3.01%

Risk & Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Glacier Bancorp and FinWise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.10%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.10%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats FinWise Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services. It also provides non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings, money market deposits, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, the company offers construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. Further, it provides commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer, small business administration, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential real estate loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and cash management services, such as business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

