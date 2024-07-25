Financial Contrast: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral AI has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Spectral AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 4.13% 6.50% 4.01% Spectral AI N/A N/A -108.45%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $46.09 million 1.43 $7.07 million $0.58 33.14 Spectral AI $19.30 million 1.62 -$20.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pro-Dex and Spectral AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Spectral AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pro-Dex and Spectral AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral AI 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spectral AI has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.50%. Given Spectral AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectral AI beats Pro-Dex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView System, a predictive analytics platform integrated with the predictive AI-Burn, which combines AI algorithms and multispectral imaging (MSI) imaging for an assessment of wound healing potential and offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention; and DeepView SnapShot M, a handheld, portable, and wireless diagnostic tool, that provides a potential enhanced and expanded use for the government and emergency care, first responders, and potentially home health care professionals. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

