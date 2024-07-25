Financial Review: WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) & Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Opera has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.4% of Opera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of WaveDancer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 41.00% 19.52% 17.68% WaveDancer -17.55% -57.30% -27.44%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Opera and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Opera and WaveDancer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 2 0 3.00 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opera presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.75%. Given Opera’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opera and WaveDancer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $396.83 million 2.62 $153.30 million $1.88 6.24 WaveDancer $7.98 million 0.52 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer.

Summary

Opera beats WaveDancer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service. It provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal. In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services. Opera Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. Opera Limited is a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech Limited.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. develops and maintains information technology systems in the United States. The company also modernizes client information systems; and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations. In addition, it offers IT consulting, development, training, migration, and on-site project support; and software development, system modernizations, cloud services, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

