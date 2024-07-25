Financial Survey: Compass (NYSE:COMP) versus TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TruBridge and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TruBridge alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -15.27% 8.44% 4.09% Compass -6.10% -71.71% -24.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TruBridge and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compass 0 5 4 0 2.44

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TruBridge presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.88%. Compass has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.51%. Given TruBridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TruBridge is more favorable than Compass.

88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Compass shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TruBridge has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TruBridge and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $339.43 million 0.50 -$44.76 million ($3.53) -3.18 Compass $4.89 billion 0.44 -$321.30 million ($0.62) -6.98

TruBridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TruBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TruBridge beats Compass on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.