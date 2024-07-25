Financial Survey: Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) vs. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) and Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Starbucks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Starbucks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Starbucks and Pinstripes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbucks $35.98 billion 2.35 $4.12 billion $3.63 20.57 Pinstripes $118.72 million 0.79 -$6.79 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Pinstripes.

Starbucks has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinstripes has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Starbucks and Pinstripes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbucks 0 16 9 0 2.36 Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00

Starbucks currently has a consensus target price of $91.71, indicating a potential upside of 22.80%. Pinstripes has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Pinstripes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Starbucks.

Profitability

This table compares Starbucks and Pinstripes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbucks 11.38% -49.91% 14.27% Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99%

Summary

Starbucks beats Pinstripes on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

