First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.64

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.64 and last traded at $39.64, with a volume of 13965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,799,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 112,422 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,828,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,078,000 after purchasing an additional 595,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 77.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

