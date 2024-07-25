First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 103905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 22.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on First BanCorp.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.