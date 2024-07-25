First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

First Business Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

FBIZ opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $62.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Business Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 52,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.