First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. 12,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 17,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

