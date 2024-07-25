First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of First Community Bankshares worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $43.26 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $793.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCBC. Hovde Group began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

