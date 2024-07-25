First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Raised to $39.00 at Truist Financial

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FFIN opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,216,280.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,243 shares of company stock worth $154,196. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

