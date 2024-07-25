First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FHB
Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of FHB opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $25.16.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Hawaiian
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.