First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FHB

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHB opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $25.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.