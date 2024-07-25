First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 2485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 240,894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 149,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 124,671 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.