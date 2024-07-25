First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 2485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00.
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
