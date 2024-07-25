FirstEnergy Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FE opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.