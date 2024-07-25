Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $115.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Barclays lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $223.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

