Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE FSI opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.96.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
