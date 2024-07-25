Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2,247.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 162.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.