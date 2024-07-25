Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Kelly Rodriques Sells 65,109 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $95,059.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,255,306 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 150,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $213,000.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $232,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $92,300.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $38,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $61,109.22.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $67,202.48.

Forge Global Price Performance

FRGE opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Forge Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Forge Global by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

