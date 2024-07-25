Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,072,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $793,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,263,000 after buying an additional 4,924,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,145,000 after buying an additional 2,438,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 818,835 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

