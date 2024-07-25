FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO) Major Shareholder Kr8 Ai Inc. Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Stock

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kr8 Ai Inc. sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FOXO Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FOXO opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. FOXO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.28.

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

FOXO Technologies Company Profile

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

