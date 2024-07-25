Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.18.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:FNV opened at C$173.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.17, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$167.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$159.36. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$139.19 and a 52 week high of C$198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$346.20 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Jacques Perron acquired 290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

