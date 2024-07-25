Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

FC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of FC opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,862,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

