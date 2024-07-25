FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.30 Per Share

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FRP Advisory Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:FRP opened at GBX 129.37 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £328.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,156.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.37. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.40 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 149 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.