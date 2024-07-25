FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.30 Per Share

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
FRP Advisory Group Trading Up 0.3 %
LON:FRP opened at GBX 129.37 ($1.67) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £328.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2,156.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 123.37. FRP Advisory Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.40 ($1.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 149 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
FRP Advisory Group Company Profile
