FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10, Zacks reports. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $51.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million.

FS Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

