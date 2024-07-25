FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10, Zacks reports. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million.

Shares of FSBW opened at $42.91 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $334.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

