FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FTAI Aviation from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.66. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 9,008.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

