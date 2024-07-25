FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

NYSE FTAI opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,426,000 after acquiring an additional 533,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,039,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 71,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

