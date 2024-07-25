FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.90% of FTI Consulting worth $742,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.6 %

FCN opened at $230.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.09. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.81 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

