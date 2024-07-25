Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.11

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 206478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.