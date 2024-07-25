FY2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Increased by Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 23.1 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$8.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$5.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.22). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%. The company had revenue of C$2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.98 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

