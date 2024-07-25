FY2024 EPS Estimates for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Reduced by Analyst

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independence Contract Drilling in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.51). The consensus estimate for Independence Contract Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ICD opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.93. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Independence Contract Drilling as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.