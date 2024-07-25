FY2025 EPS Estimates for S&T Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

STBA opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,687,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 204,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.